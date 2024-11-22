Galway West Sinn Fein candidate Mairead Farrell says greater pressure needed on dereliction

More pressure is needed to deal with the number of vacant and derelict sites across Galway.

That’s according to Galway West Sinn Fein candidate Mairead Farrell, who says the Government has completed failed to take effective action.

She claims there are more than 800 vacant or derelict properties in Galway – but Galway County Council is only taking action on 5% of that figure.

Mairead Farrell says Sinn Fein would double the derelict buildings tax, and reform the Compulsory Purchase Order system so the homes could be bought and refurbished far quicker.