Galway Schools win eight awards at the BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It was a special day for three students from Presentation College Headford, who won four awards at the BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition at the RDS yesterday. Jonathan McPhilbin and Conn Naughton won the Stripe Software Award. They placed second in the 2nd Senior Group in Technology with their project Multimedia Content Analysis Using Python: Brightness, Sound, and Colour Extraction.

Meanwhile, Matthew Daly won The Institute of Physics Award. He was second in the Intermediate Individual category in Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Science with his project that used modern AI models to analyse legacy data from Imaging Atmospheric Cherenkov Telescopes.

Overall, eight awards were won by Galway Schools. Liya Walsh and Crystal Quinn of Colaiste Mhuire Mathair were second in the Junior Group in Social & Behavioural Sciences, Yehor Popkov, also from Colaiste Mhuire Mathair won a display award in Health & Wellbeing, Liam Egan of Colaiste Mhuire was third in the Intermediate Individual in Social & Behavioural Sciences, Cian Ó Conghaile, Máitiú Mac Donnacha and Senan Gleeson of Colaiste Naomh Eoin were second in the Junior group in Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences, Jack Barry of Colaiste Iognaid was second in the Intermediate Individual Technology category and Finn Mannion and Euan Burke of Seamount College were second in the Junior Group in the Biological & Ecological category.

The overall award went to 17 year old Ciara, 15 year old Saoirse and 12 year old Laoise Murphy from Presentation Secondary School in Tralee.

They created an app designed to help emergency healthcare responses.

The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition is open to the public again today for the last time this year.