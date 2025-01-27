Galway researchers make breakthrough in 3D bioprinting of human heart tissue

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Researchers in the University of Galway have made a breakthrough in 3D bioprinting of human heart tissue

This is a technique of 3D printing living cells to create an organ that will mimic a human organ.

Lead author Ankita Pramanick and Principal Investigator Professer Andrew Daly are working on creating 3D printed hearts that will beat just as fast and strong as a human heart.

This technology could benefit many paitents who suffer with heart conditions or have had a heart attack.

Ankita explains how her research along with professor Andrew Daly is improving 3D bioprinting of hearts