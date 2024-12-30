Family-friendly festivites in Galway city to ring in New Year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
The New Year’s Eve Family Festive Féile is returning to Galway to ring in 2025.
A program of live music and street entertainment will kick off from 6PM tomorrow around St Nicholas and Cross Street while the Christmas Market will also be open from 10AM-8PM.
While the iconic bells of St. Nicholas Collegiate Church will chime at 8PM on New Year’s Eve, marking a family-friendly special countdown.
This event is part of Galway City Council’s Night-Time Economy initiative, and more information can be found on the news section of galwaycity.ie
Kate Howard from Galway City Council says the activities will cater for all:
The music lineup includes the following:
Cross Street
- 18:00 – 19:15 GIRO Galway International Retro Orchestra
- 19:30 – 20:30 Barbara Vulso
- 20:45 – 22:00 Vixen and the Cool Cats
St. Nicholas Collegiate Church
- 18:00 – 19:30 Screaming Blue Cats
- 19:40 – 21:00 John Conneely
- Time: 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm, December 31st
- Family-Friendly Countdown: 8:00 pm at St. Nicholas Collegiate Church
- Locations: Cross Street and the grounds of St. Nicholas Collegiate Church