Eyre Sqauare ‘needs makeover’ ahead of tourist season

Galway’s most recognisable city centre landmark – Eyre Square – needed ‘urgent cosmetic work’ ahead of the St Patrick’s Day Festival next week, which kickstarts the tourist season.

Galway City Council has been urged to undertake ‘Spring cleaning’ at Eyre Square to improve the visitor experience for the estimated 30,000 people who will attend this year’s parade on March 17 – and for citizens and businesses.

Businessman and councillor, Niall McNelis, has been contacted by hospitality and retail traders in the broader Eyre Square area who have highlighted the poor state the amenity was in. They claimed there was a need for some ‘TLC’ of the tourism jewel.

Cllr McNelis wrote to senior management at City Hall – including interim Chief Executive Patricia Philbin – identifying several areas that needed attention. He also highlighted issues with Galway Gardaí.

The ‘drinking den’ at Liam Mellow’s statue (pictured) needed to be washed and flower boxes repaired and replanted, the Labour councillor said.

A walled area around a ramp at the Square was being used as an open-air toilet and the walls needed to be removed – something Gardaí have already called for, he said.

