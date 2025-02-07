  • Services

Services

Extra Garda patrols for Galway City for RAG week

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Extra Garda patrols for Galway City for RAG week
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Extra Garda patrols will take place in Galway city next week for the Students’ Union’s RAG week.

The annual Give and Raise Week aims to raise money for charities, with this year’s picks: Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Galway Autism Partnership.

Gardaí are reminding students to be mindful of others, and be safe.

Community Policing Gardaí have liaised with the universities, student unions, resident and community groups, publicans, off licence operators and Galway City Council ahead of RAG week.

Members will be actively visiting licensed premises during the week, and extra patrols from the Garda Community Policing Unit, Drug Unit and Roads Policing Units will be out.

Gardaí are asking all of those out socialising to be respectful of others, and are reminding people that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

They’re also advising young people to plan ahead, to know how you’re getting home and to let someone know when you’ll be back

More like this:
no_space
Plans for 150 new homes in Knockancarra refused due to conflict with Galway Ring Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans for more than 150 new homes in Knocknacarra hav...

no_space
An Taisce warns Galway port extension could have devastating consequences

The proposed extension to Galway Harbour would increase the risk of widespread flooding during we...

no_space
‘The Last Pearl’ from Blue Teapot – drama of survival in dying world

Blue Raincoat Theatre Company is bringing its most recent devised piece, The Last Pearl, to Galwa...

no_space
Emigrant letters the theme of lecture

The next lecture in the Galway Archaeological and Historical Society’s Spring series is entitled ...

no_space
Poll puts Cat (Connolly) among presidential pigeons!

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley We’ve said it before in this column...

no_space
€15m Outpatients Department opening at Merlin Park will see services relocated

The new Outpatients Department at Merlin Park Hospital — built at a cost of €15.3m — is set to op...

no_space
Galway ladies survive stiff examination on home soil

GALWAY 2-8 CORK 0-12 By Alan Dooley at Tuam Stadium GALWAY’S senior ladies footballers r...

no_space
Galway’s Laoise for concert in university

Galway musician Laoise McMullin will be in concert on Thursday next, February 13 in the Siobhán M...

no_space
Walsh steers Galway to big win over out-of-sorts Mayo

Galway 0-26 Mayo 0-16 By DARREN KELLY IN CASTLEBAR WHATEVER people’s opinions are about ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up