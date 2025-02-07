Extra Garda patrols for Galway City for RAG week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Extra Garda patrols will take place in Galway city next week for the Students’ Union’s RAG week.

The annual Give and Raise Week aims to raise money for charities, with this year’s picks: Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Galway Autism Partnership.

Gardaí are reminding students to be mindful of others, and be safe.

Community Policing Gardaí have liaised with the universities, student unions, resident and community groups, publicans, off licence operators and Galway City Council ahead of RAG week.

Members will be actively visiting licensed premises during the week, and extra patrols from the Garda Community Policing Unit, Drug Unit and Roads Policing Units will be out.

Gardaí are asking all of those out socialising to be respectful of others, and are reminding people that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

They’re also advising young people to plan ahead, to know how you’re getting home and to let someone know when you’ll be back