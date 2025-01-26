  • Services

ESB Customers in Galway may not have power restored until early February because of Storm Éowyn

Published:

ESB Customers in Galway may not have power restored until early February because of Storm Éowyn
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Some ESB Customers in Galway may not have their supply restored until early February according to ESB Networks.

According to the Powercheck website, some customers in Galway could get their supply restored as early as this evening but others might have to wait until as long as the 5th of February before the supply is returned to their area.

A spokesperson for ESB Networks confirmed that power has been restored to 366,000 homes, farms and businesses nationally but 402,000 remain without electricity supply.

Estimated restoration times are being updated regularly and are available to view on Powercheck.ie

Customers are advised to sign up for their keep me notified services on the website to receive status updates directly.

 

 

