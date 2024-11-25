Crews still working to clear damage caused by Storm Bert

Crews are still working across the county this morning to clear damage caused by Storm Bert.

Conamara was particularly affected, with over 60mm of rain falling within a short period on Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Galway County Council says already saturated ground, combined with snow accumulation, caused rapid surface runoff into rivers and streams, leading to a rapid rise in water levels.

Many rivers and streams burst their banks.

The Owenglin River in Clifden overflowed, flooding seven properties, and major efforts from Clifden Fire Service saved further homes.

The Polladirk River also flooded, blocking the N59 at Kylemore, as did the Owenriff River in Oughterard, causing flooding on the N59.

There were also landslides reported – and a major landslide blocked the R336 between Leenaun and Maum, with other local roads also rendered impassable.

Council road crews have worked through the weekend to assess and address the damage – and those efforts continue today, with a key focus on reopening all roads.

Some customers are also still without power in west Connemara – on the other side of the county, Uisce Eireann is still working to restore the Mid Galway Water Supply Scheme.

Areas hit by water outages due to the storm include Abbeyknockmoy, Monivea, Newcastle, Tamplecross, Gurteen, Carrabane, Cahertinny, Caherhenryhoe, Attymon and Kiltullagh.

A boil water notice is now in place for those areas, with over 8 thousand customers affected.