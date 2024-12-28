Council to seek go-ahead for Dublin Road bus plan

The next major step in a planned transformation of Galway City’s public transport infrastructure will be taken in the coming weeks.

Galway City Council has confirmed that it will seek approval from An Bord Pleanála in the first quarter of the new year for the BusConnects Galway: Dublin Road project.

This part of the overall BusConnects plan will see the provision of a continuous 4km corridor for buses, cyclists and pedestrians from Moneenageisha to the Martin Junction near Doughiska.

It represents a continuation of the BusConnects Cross-City Link – this section, encompassing 7km of roadway eastwards from University Road, has already been granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála.

Last week, Galway City Council published Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPO) for the acquisition of properties and dozens of strips of land along that route – including two houses in Woodquay which will be demolished.

Now, An Bord Pleanála has cleared the way for the Dublin Road section of the project to be advanced, officially rubber-stamping the ending of the consultation stage, following which the Council can proceed to apply to the board for approval.

This part of the BusConnects plan may also require CPOs, as the Council has been negotiating with more than 30 landowners.

A report by an inspector appointed by the planning appeals board outlines the extent of the project, a 3.9km multimodal corridor featuring enhanced bus lanes and cycle paths following the existing Dublin Road east from the Moneenageisha Junction to the Martin Junction on the N67.

“The route follows the existing Dublin Road for a distance of just under 4km. It will remodel the existing carriageway to incorporate a single lane for traffic, a dedicated bus lane, dedicated cycle paths and improved pedestrian footpaths.

“It is intended to link up with the approved University Road to Dublin Road BusConnects scheme and other ongoing upgrades of cycle paths and footpaths within the city.”

The report continues: “There are 31 landowners affected, with the potential for either permanent or temporary acquisition. Two minor structures may be acquired as part of the proposal.

“Negotiations are ongoing with the landowners, but CPOs may be required.”

The next stage of the project is to send it to An Bord Pleanála for approval.

“Galway City Council currently expects to lodge a planning application for the BusConnects Galway: Dublin Road project with An Bord Pleanála in Q1 2025,” the Council confirmed to the Galway City Tribune.

Pictured: Before and after: BusConnects will bring dedicated bus lanes and cycle paths to a 4km stretch of the Dublin Road, as seen in these images at Glenina Heights, near the junction with Renmore Road (on the right).