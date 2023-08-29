Connolly’s Audi Galway Fashion Show in aid of Cancer Care West

-
Get ready for a fabulous night of style and glamour! Join the team at Connolly’s Audi Galway showrooms on Friday 22nd September at 8.00 pm for a charity Fashion Show Fundraiser with all proceeds going to Cancer Care West.
The evening will feature a spectacular fashion show co-ordinated by Mandy Maher of Catwalk Model Agency, where local Irish retailers will showcase all the latest style and designs that the west has to offer.
The event will kick off with a drinks reception in the dealership at 7.00pm, with the fashion show scheduled to start at 8.00pm. Music by Michelle Lally on the evening. There will also be an array of fantastic raffle prizes to be won.
Padraig Keating, General Manager for Connolly’s Audi Galway said: “With cancer accounting for approximately 30% of deaths in the country every year, Connolly’s Audi Galway in association with Cancer Care West and Catwalk are delighted to announce a major fundraising Fashion show at our premises in Briarhill Business Park, Ballybrit. By hosting such an event we hope that this will provide much needed financial support for the tremendous work of Cancer Care in our community which spans from Donegal to Clare. We look forward to seeing you all on the 22nd September.” Tickets are available to purchase for €30 on Eventbrite from Thursday, 31st August.
Many well-known shops and retailers are taking part including Wolf & West Menswear Oranmore, Willow Boutique, Harper, Fusion Fashion Moycullen, Elegance Boutique Athenry, Marians of Boyle Roscommon, Ivory Lane Boutique, Olivia Danielle, Design House Barna and Louis Copeland.
Mandy Maher, Owner of Catwalk Model Agency said: “I’m really excited about this fashion event as it’s the first Autumn/Winter show back in Galway. It’s also the first fashion show in the Audi Galway showroom too which is really exciting and different. We’re looking forward to showcasing all the new Autumn/Winter collection from wonderful boutiques in the west of Ireland.”
Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a splendid night, filled with fashion, friendship, and philanthropy, all while raising funds for an incredibly worthy cause.
Richard Flaherty from Cancer Care West added: “Cancer Care West are delighted to be the beneficiary charity of Connolly’s inaugural fashion show. It is events like these that allow Cancer Care West support cancer patients and their families. We don’t charge for any of our services so we are very grateful for the huge effort Connolly’s are putting into the event”
Connolly’s Audi Galway is located in Briarhill Business Park, Ballybrit and is proudly part of the Connolly Motor Group which is a family run business since 1939. Visit www.connollys.ie for more information.
Pictured: Padraig Keating – General Manager, Connolly’s Audi Galway, Mary Lee – Catwalk Model Agency, Richie Flaherty – CEO, Cancer Care West, Mandy Maher – Owner, Catwalk Model Agency
