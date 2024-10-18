Comedy homecoming as Rich Hall returns for annual festival

If there’s one thing comedian Rich Hall is confident of, it’s that he’ll get a warmer welcome at next week’s Galway Comedy Festival than he did during a recent gig at his hometown of Livingston, Montana.

He was the warm-up act for the town’s annual rodeo festival which was celebrating its 100th anniversary.

“I was playing in a tent with a mechanical bull, free beers and horses parading up outside. The audience had 100 per cent no interest in me,” he says wryly.

A humbling experience and one he shared with the musicians who preceded him

“It was unusual, but once in a while, it’s good to go through a humiliating experience so you know you aren’t the be-all and end-all.”

And, while the audience had no interest in comedy, getting very well-paid for appearing softened the blow for Rich.

It’s unlikely he’ll encounter such indifference at the Comedy Festival, which runs from next Tuesday, October 22, to Monday October 28. Galway loves Rich Hall – and he returns the sentiment, both in terms of Galway and the event.

“It’s a very successful festival. It’s got the right vibe, the right people and it’s in the right town. I think I speak for all comedians when I say that.”

Rich can’t remember his first Irish gig – “maybe Dublin’s Olympia or maybe the Kilkenny Comedy Festival” – but he loved Irish audiences from the beginning.

“They’re great, especially Galway audiences. They seem to be up for enjoying themselves.”

He’s perfectly fine with returning regularly to the comedy festival once people are happy to attend his shows.

“When they are, you’ve done your job.”

Known for his laconic, curmudgeonly style, with singing and guitar-playing included, he doesn’t know yet what he’ll do in Galway on this visit.

But Rich, who made his name this side of the world when he won the Perrier Award at the 2000 Edinburgh Festival, says of his show: “It’ll be me and will be very improvisational but will have Kamala and Biden stuff thrown in, because we’re going through a historical election and it’s expected of me to give my crazy opinion on what’s going on.”

He’s in England at the moment, where he previously lived with his English-born wife and family. In recent years they’ve relocated to Montana. Because he’s away, he got a postal vote for the US election, but hasn’t cast it yet, as polling hasn’t opened in Montana.

The world isn’t in great shape right now, but Rich takes an upbeat approach, saying “bad times make for good comedy and good music; you get a bit more thoughtful”.

He feels if he can lighten people’s cares a bit, that’s helpful. And it’s as much as he can do.

“Any comedian who thinks he can change the world is thinking too much of himself. If you can give people something to laugh at for an hour or an hour and a half before they return to their normal worries, that’s enough.”

There’s no doubt he’ll do that in his one-man shows in Tuam and Galway City, and in a mixed-bill with other comedians in the city.

He’s especially looking forward to seeing Karl Spain.

“Being around Karl makes me happy. That guy is so funny,” says, before quipping, “he told me to say that.”

He’s pretty fond of Jason Byrne, Tommy Tiernan and Dylan Moran too, having worked with them here and abroad. Borders don’t matter when it comes to comedy, Rich says. Being good is what counts.

“If you’ve a broad view and a sharp eye, and pay attention to where you are, borders don’t matter. Your sense of humour matters.”

Rich Hall is in the Mall Theatre, Tuam, next Tuesday, October 22, at 8pm, with doors at 7.30pm. He’s in the Ruby Room of the city’s Kings Head on Wednesday, October 23, at 1pm. At 7pm, also on Wednesday, he’s in the Black Box with Emma Doran, Miles Jupp, Colin Murphy and Andrew Maxwell. That show starts at 8pm. All are over-16.

More information and booking at www.galwaycomedyfestival.ie.

Pictured: Rich Hall: Shows in Tuam and Galway City.