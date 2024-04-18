City Council urged to be more proactive with social housing maintenance
Galway City Council is being urged to adopt a more proactive maintenance program for its housing properties.
City councillor and former Mayor of Galway, Mike Cubbard says while the maintenance crews do trojan work, they are under constant pressure.
The Independent councillor says figures show a small minority of the 2,749 properties owned by the council had essential improvement works done last year.
Councillor Cubbard says with the high number of calls coming in, a proactive rather than a reactive method is needed.
