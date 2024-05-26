  • Services

Services

Call for new €50m fund to support delivery of badly-needed affordable housing across County Galway

Published:

Call for new €50m fund to support delivery of badly-needed affordable housing across County Galway
Share story:

There’s a call for a new €50m fund to be established to drive the delivery of badly needed affordable housing across County Galway.

Councillor Donagh Killilea has passed a motion at Galway County Council, urging the establishment of a central fund to exclusively support affordable housing and cost rental schemes.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He says he wants to see affordable housing schemes built at the same pace as social housing.

The post Call for new €50m fund to support delivery of badly-needed affordable housing across County Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Two Headford-based projects recognised at .ie Digital Town Awards 2024

Two projects in Headford have been recognised at the .ie Digital Town Awards 2024. Headford Lace ...

no_space
Five University of Galway Research Projects to receive nearly €6 million in funding for healthcare, climate and tech research

Five projects from the University of Galway are to benefit from funding announced this morning by...

no_space
One day closure of R355 at Magheranearla due to roadworks

There will be a one day closure of the R355 at Magheranearla tomorrow due to road resurfacing wor...

no_space
Cutting speed at schools is far from simple process

The process of reducing speed limits outside schools is a complicated one, Galway County Council ...

no_space
Journalism academic’s proposals adopted by Oireachtas Task Force

The Oireachtas Taskforce on Safe Participation in Political Life has taken on board a number of k...

no_space
Coláiste Muire Máthair Galway hosts two events to highlight inclusion for all

A Galway city school has revealed that there are 78 cultures and ethnicities represented amongst ...

no_space
Director of the Arts Council of Ireland opens annual ATU Graduate Art Show

The ATU School of Design and Creative Arts annual graduate art exhibition has been formally opene...

no_space
Women’s health to be focus of medical experts at Salthill event

Women’s health is to be the focus of medical experts who will gather at an event in Salthil...

no_space
Galway Community Circus to host Circus in the Park tomorrow

A free family-friendly day of circus activities will be held tomorrow at Father Burke Park in Gal...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up