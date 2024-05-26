Call for new €50m fund to support delivery of badly-needed affordable housing across County Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There’s a call for a new €50m fund to be established to drive the delivery of badly needed affordable housing across County Galway.
Councillor Donagh Killilea has passed a motion at Galway County Council, urging the establishment of a central fund to exclusively support affordable housing and cost rental schemes.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He says he wants to see affordable housing schemes built at the same pace as social housing.
The post Call for new €50m fund to support delivery of badly-needed affordable housing across County Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Two Headford-based projects recognised at .ie Digital Town Awards 2024
Two projects in Headford have been recognised at the .ie Digital Town Awards 2024. Headford Lace ...
Five University of Galway Research Projects to receive nearly €6 million in funding for healthcare, climate and tech research
Five projects from the University of Galway are to benefit from funding announced this morning by...
One day closure of R355 at Magheranearla due to roadworks
There will be a one day closure of the R355 at Magheranearla tomorrow due to road resurfacing wor...
Cutting speed at schools is far from simple process
The process of reducing speed limits outside schools is a complicated one, Galway County Council ...
Journalism academic’s proposals adopted by Oireachtas Task Force
The Oireachtas Taskforce on Safe Participation in Political Life has taken on board a number of k...
Coláiste Muire Máthair Galway hosts two events to highlight inclusion for all
A Galway city school has revealed that there are 78 cultures and ethnicities represented amongst ...
Director of the Arts Council of Ireland opens annual ATU Graduate Art Show
The ATU School of Design and Creative Arts annual graduate art exhibition has been formally opene...
Women’s health to be focus of medical experts at Salthill event
Women’s health is to be the focus of medical experts who will gather at an event in Salthil...
Galway Community Circus to host Circus in the Park tomorrow
A free family-friendly day of circus activities will be held tomorrow at Father Burke Park in Gal...