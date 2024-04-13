ATU throws open its doors for would-be students to explore options

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) are holding an Open Morning for secondary school pupils, teachers, parents, guardians, and mature students in its Galway city campuses at Dublin Road and Wellpark Road today (Saturday) from 10am to 1pm, showcasing the range of undergraduate programmes and supports in its Galway and Mayo campuses.

Courses are offered in Agriculture, Built Environment, Business, Computing, Creative Arts & Media, Culinary Arts, Hospitality, Event Management & PR, Engineering, Furniture Design, Making & Technology, Heritage, Tourism, Nursing, Social Care, History and Geography Psychology, Outdoor Education, Science, Sports Coaching and Teacher Education programmes.

There will be talks on the CAO process, all programmes, Access and Participation Office Supports, Disability and Learning Support Services from various Schools and campuses, and insights into student finance, accommodation, student life and support services (both campuses). Demonstrations, exhibitions and tours will also be conducted on both city campuses.

Two special events are on the schedule — the Art Leaving Certificate revision session in the School of Creative Arts & Media, Wellpark Road campus, by lecturer Maria Moore from 1pm to 2pm in room 309, and the Aquaculture Remote Classroom (ARC) mobile classroom in the Dublin Road campus. ARC has been developed by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), Ireland’s Seafood Development Agency.

Máirtín Walsh, Processing Development Executive at BIM, says: “BIM are delighted to attend the open day and to continue our partnership with ATU to promote education and careers, not just in seafood production and marine science, but also in the areas of marine focused engineering and technology.”

A free shuttle bus service will be available for guests to navigate between both campuses and the ATU human performance lab in Parkmore where students in ATU programmes in sport, exercise and nutrition science are conducted. The bus shuttle service will operate through the morning.

Damien Costello, Head of Department of Sport, Exercise and Nutrition, ATU Galway-Mayo, said: “We are delighted to invite attendees to our open day interested in the areas of sport, exercise and nutrition to take out free shuttle bus to visit our ATU human performance labs and try out some of the state-of-the-art testing equipment. This will allow them to gain a first-hand insight into the incredible capabilities of the human body and discover how our knowledge of sport & exercise science can be applied into future career opportunities.

A special guest talk, ‘The Art of Picking Your University Course’, will be delivered by Donnchadh O’Mahony, Guidance Counsellor, Education Podcaster and digital creator of the popular Instagram page @leavingcertguidance, at 11am in Theatre 995:

Courses available at the Wellpark Road campus are in creative arts areas of Art, Graphic Design and Illustration, Interior Design, Product Design, Fashion and Textile Design, Film and Documentary, Animation and Game Design, Creative Media and Storytelling and Teacher Education programme of Art and Design and Communication Graphics. Demonstrations, exhibitions and tours will also take place.

For attendees with accessibility or additional requirements, ATU Galway City campus offers assistance and support upon request. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact slo.galwaymayo@atu.ie.

To register for this event and explore Open Day opportunities across ATU campuses in Galway, Mayo, Sligo, and Donegal, visit www.atu.ie/openday.

Pictured: The BIM Aquaculture Remote Classroom (ARC) mobile classroom will be open to students to experience.