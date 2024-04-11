Wild Atlantic Way estimated to be worth three billion euro a year

The Wild Atlantic Way is ten years old and is estimated to be worth three billion euro a year.

It runs all the way down the west coast from Donegal to Cork – 2,500 kilometres in total.





Failte Ireland estimates the route has delivered an extra 35,000 tourism jobs in the past decade – adding to what was there before.

Miriam Kennedy is head of the Wild Atlantic Way, and says they got a lot of help along the way:

