  • Services

Services

Wild Atlantic Way estimated to be worth three billion euro a year

Published:

Wild Atlantic Way estimated to be worth three billion euro a year
Share story:

The Wild Atlantic Way is ten years old and is estimated to be worth three billion euro a year.

It runs all the way down the west coast from Donegal to Cork – 2,500 kilometres in total.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Failte Ireland estimates the route has delivered an extra 35,000 tourism jobs in the past decade – adding to what was there before.

Miriam Kennedy is head of the Wild Atlantic Way, and says they got a lot of help along the way:

The post Wild Atlantic Way estimated to be worth three billion euro a year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
All systems go for Aran Islands half-marathon on Inis Mór

The Aran Islands half-marathon takes place on Inis Mór this weekend. The Aer Arann sponsored even...

no_space
Galway event to promote women and diversity in politics

A public event aimed at advocating for women and diversity in politics will take place next week ...

no_space
Knocknacarra Educate Together triumphs at national quiz final

A team from Knocknacarra Educate Together National School is celebrating this week after being cr...

no_space
UHG country’s most overcrowded hospital today

UHG is the country’s most overcrowded hospital today 72 patients are waiting on trolleys at...

no_space
UHG marks major milestone in treatment of prostate cancer

The Radiation Oncology team in UHG has marked a major milestone in the treatment of prostate canc...

no_space
Further details of report into newborn head injuries at UHG revealed

Further details of a report into newborn head injuries at University Hospital Galway have been re...

no_space
Employment in Galway continues steady increase

Employment in Galway is continuing to increase since the beginning of the year. Another hundred p...

no_space
New 14-classroom building announced for special school in Renmore

Funding for a new 14-classroom school has been confirmed for Rosedale special school in Renmore. ...

no_space
First Irish Interceltic Business Forum to be held in Galway next week

The first-ever Interceltic Business Forum to be held on Irish soil will take place in Galway next...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up