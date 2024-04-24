Tuam Bypass to fully re-open at 10 tonight

The Tuam Bypass is to fully re-open at 10 tonight

At the moment both lanes at Junction 20 have temporarily reopened until 8 tonight.





Emergency resurfacing works commenced on Sunday night, causing delays of up to 40 minutes at peak times.

After a two hour window to complete the works tonight, all lanes will fully reopen at 10pm

The closure of the bypass has caused traffic havoc in recent days, with motorists being diverted through Tuam town.

However, the works are now close to completion, which will come as a big relief to commuters and businesses

The lanes will close again between 8 and 10 tonight to complete road studs.

The bypass will then be fully reopened and no further works are required.

