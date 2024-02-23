Thérapie Clinic launches Ireland’s largest aesthetic clinic in Galway

Europe’s number one medical aesthetic clinic, Thérapie Clinic, successfully launched Ireland’s largest aesthetic clinic to date in Galway City.

As part of Thérapie Clinic’s big expansion plans for 2024, the newly opened clinic is located on Edward Square, Galway. Thérapie Clinic’s newest location spans an impressive 5,000 sq. ft and boasts 16 state-of-the art treatment rooms. The opening of this new clinic creates 40 jobs with new members of staff undergoing Thérapie Clinic’s robust training program.

The clinic offers an extensive menu of treatments such as Doctor-led Cosmetic Injections, Advanced Skin Treatments including Potenza and HydraFacial, medical-grade Laser Hair Removal, Body Sculpting treatments such as EMSCULPT® and Coolsculpting and Pelvic Health treatment EMSELLA®. In true Thérapie Clinic fashion Free Consultations and incredible offers will be available for all treatments.

In a strategic expansion move, the Galway clinic will also witness the growth of Thérapie Fertility. Thérapie Group remains steadfast in its mission to make In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) not just a medical solution but an accessible and affordable option for all across the country.

Founded over 20 years ago and with more than 70 clinics throughout Ireland, the UK and the US, Thérapie Clinic has delivered more than 10 million treatments, built a team of over 200 Doctors and has cemented its reputation as Europe’s number one medical-grade laser and skin care specialists.

Thérapie Clinic provides affordable, accessible, and state-of-the-art aesthetic treatments which are backed by medical expertise. The family-run aesthetic clinic offers a wide range of the most advanced and high-tech, nonsurgical treatments for the skin and body at the most competitive prices on the market. Specialising in laser hair removal, skin treatments, cosmetic injections, body sculpting and pelvic health, Thérapie Clinic has treatment plans tailored to each individuals’ cosmetic needs.

Phillip McGlade, CEO of Thérapie Clinic, says: “At Thérapie Clinic we have big plans for 2024, starting with opening Ireland’s biggest aesthetic clinic yet in Galway. It’s not just about aesthetics at Thérapie Group, it’s about empowerment and opportunities for all. We will continue to blend expertise with accessibility, making aesthetic treatments and fertility services available to everyone.”

For more information about Thérapie Clinic and its array of industry leading treatments, please visit www.therapieclinic.com. For news about the latest treatments and promotions available, clients are encouraged to follow on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

