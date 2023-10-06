Taking audiences on deep dive into nature

Wildlife documentary cameraman Ken O’ Sullivan will be in the city’s Town Hall Theatre this Friday night, October 6, as part of a national tour titled Into the Deep.

He will be sharing stories about his adventures with enormous whales, monstrous sharks and exploring the amazing underwater world of the North Atlantic which is home to some of the world’s largest, most spectacular ocean creatures.

From Ennis in County Clare and now living in Lahinch, Ken was fascinated by nature, especially the sea, since childhood, in large part due to close family links with Fenit in Kerry, where his father was born.

After spending time in New York – where he pursued his dream of becoming a professional musician – and then in London, he returned to Ireland, where he threw himself into surfing, snorkelling and scuba diving. Ken was so fascinated by life under the water that he bought himself a camera and learned the craft of filming underwater.

He founded Sea Fever Productions in 2006 and has gone on to make programmes for broadcasters worldwide. They include the series Ireland’s Deep Atlantic, which explores many of Ireland’s remarkable sea creatures for the first time, documenting their behaviour, as well as investigating the health of deep Atlantic waters. Several years in the making and breaking new ground in the creatures it captured, this series was first shown on RTÉ in 2018 and also forms part of the Junior Cert curriculum. His latest series, North Atlantic, was broadcast on RTÉ earlier this year.

Ken’s love of nature is equalled by his love of storytelling, so it was no surprise when he also wrote a book, Stories from the Deep, published in 2019 by Gill.

Now, he’s going on the road, showing videos, telling stories and offering an insight into the conservation and existential threats being faced by the marine world.

He’ll be at the Town Hall Theatre this Friday at 8pm and tickets are available from tht.ie, by phone at 091-569777 and at the box office.

Pictured: A fin whale, captured by underwater cameraman Ken O’Sullivan who visits Galway next week.