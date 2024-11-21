Stylish and high spec four-bedroom home for sale in Moycullen

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
DNG Martin O’Connor Estate Agents are delighted to present to the market this magnificently presented 4 bedroom semi-detached property in the prestigious Doire Feá development in Moycullen, Co. Galway. Ideally positioned in the development the property enjoys a beautiful setting that overlooks a landscaped green area to the front with the mature woodlands of Killarney Woods to the rear.
33 Doire Fea is the first house to be offered for sale in this new development since its completion. It is a four-bedroom home which has been stylishly and imaginatively decorated while designed to the highest specification boasting an ‘A’ rated energy efficiency rating which guarantees low energy consumption and therefor low energy bills.
Behind the elegantly styled exterior lies a modern contemporary interior with its stylish details that make for a luxurious home.
The entrance hallway features a painted stairs with lots of under stairs storage. To the right, a large living room, overlooking the front green area, is tastefully decorated and has a feature electric fireplace.
Double glass doors lead to a bright kitchen/dining room to the rear with cream shaker kitchen units and island, finished in wood and granite work top. Double doors lead to the rear garden which is a real gem and sits with a backdrop of mature trees and shrubbery in a southwest facing aspect, to make the best of the daily sunshine. Completing the ground floor accommodation is a good size utility room and a wheelchair friendly guest washroom.
The first and second floor has four well-proportioned bedrooms, two with ensuite shower rooms, family bathroom and hot-press. The master bedroom on the second floor also has a walk-in closet.
The property presented in pristine condition offers a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a magnificent property, with a host of modern features which include air to water heating, underfloor heating on the ground floor and high output radiators upstairs, mechanical ventilation unit, and top quality fixtures and fittings.
Externally the grounds are laid with paved patio area to the rear with a pergola sun deck, maintenance free garden and a garden shed.
Situated close to the heart of Moycullen village and within walking distance to the local National School, shops, restaurants, pubs and church this is an opportunity to acquire a very spacious home a few minutes from the village centre and just a short drive from Galway City.
Further details and to arrange a viewing contact DNG Martin O’Connor at (091) 866708
Price: €495,000
