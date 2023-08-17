  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Opinion

no_space

Sometimes that rising tide does nothing but drowns you

Published:

Sometimes that rising tide does nothing but drowns you
Share story:

A Different View with Dave O’Connell

It may have been Mark Twain or Benjamin Disraeli who coined the observation that there are three kinds of lies – lies, dammed lies and statistics. Whoever said it, it’s still true . . . just look at Ireland’s exchequer figures for confirmation.

Because the economic experts predict that we will have a budget surplus of just over €65 billion by 2027 – that’s a Lotto win to play around with and, without mixing too many metaphors, give us all a big slice of cake.

A huge corporation tax take, mainly generated by our predilection for global technology and pharmaceutical firms, is spectacularly swelling the public purse.

This year alone the Department of Finance is working on the basis that we will have a budget surplus of €10 billion – that is 3.5% of national income.

And if you talk a walk through Dublin’s Docklands (perhaps by day because Dublin city centre isn’t the cleverest place to walk at night) you’ll find your own little slice of Silicon Valley where a generation ago we had a wasteland.

So, if you go by the statistics, this country of five million people has a budget surplus of €10 billion, and in a short few years it will be close to three times that.

Which should mean that we’re rolling in it – except hundreds of thousands can’t find a room to rent, let alone a home to buy.

The Central Statistics Office’s own figures revealed that over thirteen per cent of the population of Ireland were at risk of poverty last year.

That means that more than one in ten citizens in a country bursting at the seams with spare cash is at risk of not having enough to live on.

And for so many, that’s no longer just a risk – it’s a reality.

 

 

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Galway In Days Gone By

1923 Mansion’s new use Garbally Court, the family seat of the Clancarty family, has been ac...

no_space
Baboró’s recipe for magic, mischief and family fun

Arts Week with Judy Murphy Final plans are being put in place for this year’s Baboró Internati...

no_space
Empowering female creatives in hip hop and wider music business

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell The Queenship Cypher is a unique form of artist residency in t...

no_space
Galway United head to Belfield Bowl with a place in quarter-final in their sights

The league takes a back-seat this weekend as Galway United head for the Belfield Bowl in Dublin w...

no_space
Clarity needed on lime scheme

AGRICULTURE Minister, Charlie McConalogue, needs to provide ‘clarity and certainty’ as a matter o...

no_space
Budget build-up shortens the political silly season

World of Politics with Harry McGee The annual run-in to the Budget is getting longer and longe...

no_space
Saw Doctors bring it back to where it all began

In a way it’s a square circled. A return to Tuam for the town’s most famous musical export; anoth...

no_space
Sarsfields hot favourites to land fifth consecutive title

By Eanna O’Reilly The race for the Catherine Donnellan Cup gets underway this weekend with the...

no_space
Spacious family home an ideal base for commuting

Farrell Auctioneers are handling the sale of a wonderful family home just 5km from Gort and 9km f...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up