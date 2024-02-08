Sigerson champs bow out to UCD visitors

Published:
-
-
Author: Mike Rafferty
~ 2 minutes read
University of Galway 1-6
University College Dublin 1-14
By Mike Rafferty in Dangan
In a game that was there for the taking, University of Galway let it slide away in the latter stages as the reigning champions exited the Sigerson Cup at the quarter-final stage in Dangan on Wednesday night.
In a calm evening on the shores of the Corrib, it was the home side who enjoyed supremacy in the opening half and aided by a Ryan O’Donoghue goal, University of Galway enjoyed a two point interval advantage. They continued to match the Dublin visitors for the third quarter, but also let a lot of scores go abegging.
Galway’s last score of the game came on 50 minutes, but thereafter UCD took over as they scored 1-5 in the closing stages to advance to a semi-final meeting with UL with a bit to spare. With the Mayo duo of Tommy Conroy and Ryan O’Donoghue in attack alongside the Galway pair of Liam Ó Conghaile and Cillian Ó Curraoin, the scoring potential was there for a home success, but a two point contribution from play was a poor reward for a side with such an attacking threat.
It was Ó Curraoin who opened the home account following a mark, before UCD responded as Daire Cregg, Aaron Lynch and Jonathan Lynam all found the range. Ó Curraoin slotted over a free in reply, before University of Galway struck for a goal on 16 minutes.
A swift attack saw the ball go through a number of hands before O’Donoghue took possession and calmly slotted past Killian Roche to put them 1-2 to 0-3 ahead. O’Curraoin added another from a placed ball as the home side opened up a three point gap.
UCD went through a barren 25 minute spell between scores and while they enjoyed plenty of possession, they struggled to get shots away as a solid defensive structure aided by retreating attackers made life difficult for the pre-match favourites.
Pictured: University of Galway’s Cian Monaghan is chased by UCD’s Liam Smith and Sean Coffey during the Sigerson Cup Quarter-Final in Dangan last Wednesday. Photo: Mike Shaughnessy
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Toyota is named as the best-selling car brand in Galway for 10th consecutive year
Local Toyota retailer, Tony Burke Motors, says it is delighted with the news that Toyota is the n...
Woman of many roles celebrates debut novel
Marie O’Connor works as legal secretary in Galway City and wrote her first novel in her spare tim...
A thumbs-up for the simple things we should never take for granted
Country Living with Francis Farragher We’ve all read the articles and books about taking the s...
Siblings drive you crazy – but you wouldn’t be without them
A Different View with Dave O’Connell It turns out that the Waltons were the exception rather t...
Ellard sees live performing as music’s only business model
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Last April, Derek Ellard released the Future Business Model, a...
Few fireworks as Galway coast home by 31 points
Galway 4-31 Westmeath 0-12 NOT much to see here: and not many turned up to see it. Barely 1...
Quigley and Raftery first Galway crew home in local International Rally
By Kevin O’Driscoll KEITH Cronin and Mikie Galvin were the impressive winners of the 2024 Corr...
Johnny returns to Galway after four-year absence
Singer/songwriter, Johnny McEvoy will make his first post-pandemic appearance in Galway this Sund...
Galway step up intensity to earn deserved draw with the Rossies
Inside Track with John McIntyre THEY didn’t win the game; only scored nine points; and just ma...