IT turned out to be a record year for farmgate prices with cattle, sheep and milk hitting new heights in the marketplace.

By year end, quality lots of Angus cattle were topping the €6/kg mark while lambs were edging closer to the €9/kg mark.

With a resurgence in milk prices – now averaging a 60c/l – incomes improved significantly on almost all farming enterprises across the West of Ireland last year.

“In terms of livestock prices, it was an unprecedented year with both cattle and sheep hitting new highs – and dearer they got as the year went on,” Stephen Canavan, Galway IFA Chair told the Connacht Tribune.

He said that the strong markets for cattle and sheep seemed to coincide with a shortage of meat across Europe including the UK.

“While dairy farmers had a slow enough start to the year with yields down due to the weather and the poor growth, they really had a great end to the year from September on.

“It was probably the best autumn periods that any of us can remember both from a weather and prices point of view,” said Stephen Canavan.

However, he cautioned that rising costs for farmers continued to eat into any extra income generated from the higher commodity prices.

“Across the boards, costs are increasing with diesel, meal, veterinary charges, machinery and contracting prices all rising steeply. This is definitely a major concern for farmers,” said Stephen Canavan.

Looking ahead to 2025, he said that the ACRES payout at the end of the year was a very welcome one and he hoped that the environmental scheme would now be simplified further, following a Department review currently underway.

Stephen Canavan also said that the issues relating to the Nitrates Derogation for Ireland were of concern to all farming sectors and not just dairying.

He added that while grain prices ended up a little disappointing – €220 a tonne on average – yields were generally good and September turned out to be a great month weather wise for harvesting.

The proposed Mercosur Trade Agreement with the South American block of countries was also an issue of major concern for Irish farmers as were the emissions and environmental demands being placed upon the sector, said Stephen Canavan.

“Farmers have done everything asked of them to achieve emissions targets and a lot of progress has been made: we’ve done a lot better than other sectors such as building and transport.

“I would say that in relation to measures being taken by farmers, science also has to be given a chance to click in for the sector. There are many innovations and technologies which will make a difference,” he said.

Connacht IFA Chair, Brendan Golden, said that while 2024, would be remembered as an excellent one for livestock and milk prices, it was now estimated that farming costs had increased by 70% since 2020.

“Looking forward to 2025, I would certainly encourage the Government and Dept. of Agriculture to make the ACRES environmental scheme far less complicated for farmers and especially so in the Co-operation Areas,” said Brendan Golden.

He also urged farmers, and farm families, to prioritize health over the coming year and not to neglect any physical or mental health issues.

“Often farmers can be so occupied with what they’re at on the farm, that they can forget to look after themselves. Regular check-ups and talking through any health issues with family and professionals, are important things to do,” said Brendan Golden.

On a positive note, he said that it was ‘most encouraging’ to look back at 2024 and to witness the success of resurgent agricultural shows across the country and the West of Ireland.

“Everything took a bit of a battering with Covid but especially so the summer agricultural shows. It was wonderful to see them back in their full glory in 2024, with tremendous support being shown towards them. Things like that can mean a lot to people,” said Brendan Golden.

Pictured: A record year for livestock prices.