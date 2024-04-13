President Michael D Higgins Commends Keith Finnegan of Galway Bay FM on Retirement
President Michael D Higgins, along with a host of admirers, has paid tribute to the illustrious career of Galway Bay FM’s iconic broadcaster, Keith Finnegan, upon his retirement last Friday. “From Michael D and Sabina, we send our warmest regards to Keith and thank him for his years of interesting inquiry and commentary on how Galway’s heart beats. Keith did this not only with unfailing courtesy, but with a warmth that was the very best expression that a Galway native might hope to have. Sabina and I send out very best wishes to Keith for what we hope will be long mornings of health and happiness devoted with the same curiosity to himself”
With an impressive tenure spanning 34 years, Keith said goodbye to his listeners on April 12, marking the end of an era in Galway’s radio landscape.
His journey with Galway Bay FM commenced in 1989, during the station’s earlier incarnation as Radio West. Over the years, he carved an indelible mark on the airwaves, earning recognition and admiration, including an induction into the prestigious IMRO Hall of Fame.
His final broadcast on the flagship morning show, Galway Talks, welcomed Taoiseach Simon Harris, who expressed gratitude on behalf of the nation for Keith’s remarkable dedication not only to broadcasting but also to advocacy, particularly for the beloved county and city of Galway, as well as for the hospice movement.
“I’m really honoured to be with you on your final day of broadcasting to be here with you for my first interview since becoming Taoiseach. I want to thank you on behalf of your listeners and so many people across Ireland for your incredible broadcasting career, 34 years broadcasting with Galway Bay fm but also beyond Galway Bay fm, for your incredible advocacy beyond Galway bay fm for the county and city of Galway that you love so much and also for the hospice movement where I first met you with the incredible work that you have done there.”
Reflecting on his departure, Keith shared heartfelt sentiments, acknowledging the support received from colleagues, family, and listeners alike. He reminisced about memorable moments throughout his career, from notable interviews to prestigious events like representing Ireland during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at the White House.
“As I bid farewell after nearly 34 years and over 20,000 hours on the airwaves, I am immensely grateful for the privilege of serving the Galway community,” remarked Keith.
“While this chapter comes to a close, I eagerly anticipate embarking on new ventures, albeit with a cherished connection to Galway Bay FM always in my heart.”
The retirement of Keith Finnegan marks the end of an era for Galway Bay FM, yet his legacy as a stalwart of Irish radio will endure, inspiring generations to come.
