Our President has made it his job to be outspoken

-
-
Author: Harry McGee
~ 2 minutes read
World of Politics with Harry McGee
The President is above politics. Well that’s a phrase that we can throw into the bin and put out for the next waste collection. It’s become utterly redundant since Michael D Higgins became president in 2011, particularly during the course of his second term.
He had a real go at EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, this week.
He was in Rome for an international forum on food and, when speaking to journalists on Monday, he let fly.
As it happened, I was in Rome two years ago when the President last visited and on that occasion he defended (very, very strongly) his decision to turn down an ecumenical service in Armagh to mark the 100th anniversary of Partition on the basis that its title was politicised and made the event a political statement.
That was one occasion where some people were of the view the President had become political; in that case, (ironically) to turn down an event on the basis it was politicised.
There was no ambiguity around his remarks in Rome this week.
We all know the background. The final death toll of a single day’s slaughter by Hamas militants was 1,300, the vast majority of them civilians, including children. Almost 300 young people were mown down at a music festival.
As former president Mary Robinson said of the attack: “This was a war crime, we must be very, very clear on that.”
The first tweet from von der Leyen was sent on Saturday, hours after the details of the horror unfolded.
“Today, Hamas terrorists have struck at the heart of Israel, capturing and killing innocent women and children.
“Israel has the right to defend itself – today and in the days to come.
“The European Union stands with Israel.”
Given the context of the moment and the barbarity of the attack, it was understandable and right to say that.
But during her visit to Israel the following Friday and in all her subsequent communications, it became clear von der Leyen was backing Israel and to the hilt and was not prepared to criticise in any way Israel’s response or the impact that might have on Palestinian citizens.
Pictured: President Michael D Higgins: let fly in Rome.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
First traditional horse and cart send-off in 70 years in Barna
The end of an era . . . the funeral cortege of family, friends and neighbours of the late Peter G...
Info everywhere but the truth is becoming a more elusive goal
Country Living with Francis Farragher THERE’S an old maxim in journalism not to accept things ...
Time to up the skincare as temperatures drop
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara With the dramatic change in the temperature,...
Remembering radio days as a nostalgic window into the past
A Different View with Dave O’Connell There’s a big old beautiful Philips radio that take pride...
Scene set for Galway hurling final humdinger with so much at stake
Inside Track with John McIntyre The only time St Thomas’ and Turloughmore previously met in a ...
Moonfish on quest to create fairytale for modern Ireland
Arts Week with Judy Murphy “Humour, inventiveness and magical storytelling, with wonderful vir...
Local startups chosen to take part in global tech conference
Local startups Precision Sports Technology and CitySwift have been chosen to attend the global te...
Stunning garden at root of new exhibition
A five-acre garden at Oranswell deveoped over the years by Lorna McMahon became hugely popular wi...
21-year-old from Athenry tops the class in latest group of recruits
A Galway man was awarded the prestigious ‘best soldier’ award for his effort and dedication in tr...