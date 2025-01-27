  • Services

No decision yet on locations for Galway's Emergency response hubs in aftermath of Storm Eowyn

Published:

  • Author:

No decision yet on locations for Galway's Emergency response hubs in aftermath of Storm Eowyn
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

No decision has yet been made on locations for Galway’s Emergency response hubs in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn

Thousands are without power and could remain so until next week – while many others have no access to water, alternative heating sources, or mobile phone coverage.

The emergency response hubs will cater to basic needs such as hot food, water, broadband, showers, clothes washing and phone charging.

Nationally, they will be established in the worst hit areas – which include the West and North-West regions.

Rachel Lowe of Galway County Council told Galway Talks it hasn’t been decided yet where the hubs will be.

