Minister Calleary visits Galway's island and rural communities to check on Storm Éowyn recovery

Minister Dara Calleary has been visiting west Galway to meet with island and rural communities, affected by Storm Éowyn.

The Minister met with communities in the Conamara and Árainn areas to see progress on repairs, to offer support and thank community organisations involved in the storm recovery effort.

He was accompanied by officials from his own Department and Galway County Council.

The Minister travelled to Inis Mór in the morning to see the storm recovery work. While on the island he met with representatives of Comharchumann Forbartha Árann and local residents.

Returning to the mainland the Minister travelled to An Cheathrú Rua where he met with local community workers, again to thank them for all of the support they have been providing.

Our reporter David Nevin was among the group of journalists who met with the Minister in Carraroe this evening, and he first of all put it to him that people are feeling abandoned

This Lettermeallain woman told our reporter Chloe Nolan that it was the most distressing experience ever

The Minister is going to Carna to meet with representatives of Comharchumann Forbartha Chonamara Láir, a local development cooperative.

His visit to Galway is concluding with a visit to Seanscoil Sailearna, Indreabhán where he’s meeting with members of the community.