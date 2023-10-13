Mike in conversation about new novel, Plague of Souls

Author Mike McCormack will be at Kennys’ Bookshop in Galway City next Tuesday, October 17, at 6pm for a special event to celebrate the launch of his new novel, This Plague of Souls. Mike, who lives in Galway, will join fellow author Lisa McInerney in conversation and the event is free.

This Plague of Souls, which is being published by Tramp Press next Thursday, October 19, follows a man named Nealon who’s just been released from jail, following the collapse of his trial. He returns to his family home in the West of Ireland, only to find a cold, empty house, with no sign of his wife or child anywhere. It seems the world has forgotten that he even existed.

However, Nealon is barely in the door when his mobile phone rings. The caller claims to know what’s happened to his wife and child. This man will tell Nealon all he needs to know in return for a conversation – that’s all the caller wants, he says; an exchange of views. It’s an offer Nealon can’t refuse.

Described as a ‘metaphysical thriller’, This Plague of Souls is set in the same world as its predecessor, Solar Bones, for which Mike was longlisted for the 2017 Man Booker prize. The previous year, Solar Bones won the Goldsmiths Prize and was BGE Irish Book of the Year.

Mike has also published two collections of short stories – Getting It In the Head and Forensic Songs – and two other novels, Crowe’s Requiem and Notes from a Coma.

Kennys’ have a limited edition, hardback version of This Plague of Souls available. Priced at €20, these numbered copies are signed by Mike McCormack – this is the only hardback edition of the novel. Copies will be available to buy on Tuesday and can also be pre-ordered at www.kennys.ie.

The conversation between Mike and Lisa (whose books include The Glorious Heresies) is at 6pm next Tuesday, at Kennys Bookshop in the Liosbán Retail Park. Tickets are free but limited and can be booked at Kennys.ie or via Eventbrite.

