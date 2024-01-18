Mart hopes to be back to normal next week

Published:
-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
REPRESENTATIVES of Athenry Mart are to meet later today (Thursday) with Dept. of Agriculture officials in an effort to get the mart up-and-running for next week’s sales.
The mart, which has remained closed this week due to issues raised by the Dept. of Agriculture, is hoping to resolve any outstanding matters at today’s meeting.
Chair of the Athenry Mart Committee, Michael Francis Murphy, told the Farming Tribune that all information and documentation requested by the Department had been supplied to them by Monday last.
“We had hoped to be reopened for our Thursday sale this week but we had to wait for the Department to meet us face-to-face, a meeting that’s now going ahead today.
“We obviously want to get the mart up-and-running as soon as possible with farmers very anxious to see the sales resumed. As a mart, we are doing everything possible to resolve any issues,” Michael Francis Murphy said this week.
He added that he couldn’t see any reason for any further delays in the mart resuming sales given that the mart had co-operated fully with the Department on the issues raised.
Athenry Mart have also pointed out that the sales have been suspended by the Dept of Agriculture and not the PSRA, the Property Services Regulatory Authority.
The Farming Tribune contacted the Dept. of Agriculture on Tuesday morning for an official update on the situation but there was no response from the Department’s press office.
Galway IFA Chair, Stephen Canavan, told the Farming Tribune that it was in the interest of all parties for sales to resume at the mart.
Pictured: Michael Francis Murphy: Mart has responded to all issues raised by Dept. of Agriculture.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 Tubridy reappointed At the monthly meeting of the committee of Galway Central Hospital...
Early days but Galway are shaping with some promise
Galway 6-29 Laois 2-20 IT’S way too early in the year to be making bold statements about wh...
From the purity of Benjy to the evil of Nick and Richard
Country Living with Francis Farragher Here and there in times past, I had little ‘affairs’ wit...
The year you should dare to go short with a blunt bob
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara With hair trends for 2024 on the shorter sid...
Burke is basking in brilliant run for St Thomas’
By DARREN KELLY “THEY enjoy it!” stated the man credited by many for starting St. Thomas’ on t...
Connacht Hospitality Group ‘eager to explore new opportunities’
The Connacht Hospitality Group has announced two new additions to its Board of Directors; Group O...
Local talent in spotlight for annual music fest
Moycullen soprano Saoirse Knauer and conductor and organist Mark Duley who’s originally New Zeala...
The rise of St Thomas’
Former Kilchreest National School Principal Gerry Daly reflects on leading personalities from the...
The more Trump looks like losing, the closer he comes to winning
World of Politics with Harry McGee I’m terrible at predictions. It’s taken me a career to admi...