Mart hopes to be back to normal next week

REPRESENTATIVES of Athenry Mart are to meet later today (Thursday) with Dept. of Agriculture officials in an effort to get the mart up-and-running for next week’s sales.

The mart, which has remained closed this week due to issues raised by the Dept. of Agriculture, is hoping to resolve any outstanding matters at today’s meeting.

Chair of the Athenry Mart Committee, Michael Francis Murphy, told the Farming Tribune that all information and documentation requested by the Department had been supplied to them by Monday last.

“We had hoped to be reopened for our Thursday sale this week but we had to wait for the Department to meet us face-to-face, a meeting that’s now going ahead today.

“We obviously want to get the mart up-and-running as soon as possible with farmers very anxious to see the sales resumed. As a mart, we are doing everything possible to resolve any issues,” Michael Francis Murphy said this week.

He added that he couldn’t see any reason for any further delays in the mart resuming sales given that the mart had co-operated fully with the Department on the issues raised.

Athenry Mart have also pointed out that the sales have been suspended by the Dept of Agriculture and not the PSRA, the Property Services Regulatory Authority.

The Farming Tribune contacted the Dept. of Agriculture on Tuesday morning for an official update on the situation but there was no response from the Department’s press office.

Galway IFA Chair, Stephen Canavan, told the Farming Tribune that it was in the interest of all parties for sales to resume at the mart.

Pictured: Michael Francis Murphy: Mart has responded to all issues raised by Dept. of Agriculture.