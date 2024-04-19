Galway East TD Sean Canney is critical of the delay in opening the day centre service at Tuam’s new Community Nursing Unit.

A handful of residents from the Arus Mhuire Community Nursing Home have relocated to the new Joe and Helen O Toole Unit this week.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

However, the Independent TD is concerned that the day service has not yet opened, and is calling on the HSE to deliver all the services as soon as possible.

He says time and time again, these vital facilities are getting delayed and that needs to change:

The post Local TD criticises delay in opening day centre service at new CNU in Tuam appeared first on Galway Bay FM.