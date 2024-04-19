Local TD criticises delay in opening day centre service at new CNU in Tuam
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway East TD Sean Canney is critical of the delay in opening the day centre service at Tuam’s new Community Nursing Unit.
A handful of residents from the Arus Mhuire Community Nursing Home have relocated to the new Joe and Helen O Toole Unit this week.
However, the Independent TD is concerned that the day service has not yet opened, and is calling on the HSE to deliver all the services as soon as possible.
He says time and time again, these vital facilities are getting delayed and that needs to change:
