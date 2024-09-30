Lexus celebrates being the fastest growing electrified premium car brand in Galway

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Lexus are delighted to announce that they are the fastest growing Hybrid Electrified Premium Car Brand in Galway in 2024 with an increase of 58%* of the premium car sales market. (*Source: SIMI Premium Car Make Sales Figures YTD 2024)
Experience luxury and comfort like no other when you sit inside a Lexus vehicle and touch and feel the meticulous crafted interior and super quiet, ultra smooth drive.
- Full range of premium electrified hybrid models available
- Hybrid, plug-in full hybrid and full electric models available
- 30 years hybrid electric technology experience
- Lexus car brand has won a number of prestigious awards in 2024.
- J.D. Power Quality Award 2024
- WhatCar? Most Reliable Brand 2024 (for the 7th consecutive year)
- AutoTrader Most Reliable Brand 2024
- WhatCar? Car of the Year 2024
- WhatCar? Small SUV of the Year 2024
- EcoCar Electrified Top 50 Best Hybrid Compact SUV
Call into the Lexus Galway Showroom in Ballybrit, Galway today to test drive and experience the luxurious Lexus Range for yourself. Now available to pre-order for 251 with excellent tailor-made finance options available.
Book a Test Drive online at: www.lexusgalway.ie or call our Lexus Galway sales team on 091 336250 email: info@lexusgalway.ie
Pictured: Enda Brennan, Lexus Galway Sales Manager, Ian Corbett, Head of Lexus Ireland, Tony Burke, Dealer Principal, Lexus Galway
