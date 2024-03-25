Late-night fun at HYDE’s ‘Bottomless After Dark’ event

Mark Friday, April 5th, in your calendar because you’ll need it free for HYDE Bar’s exciting ‘Bottomless After Dark’ event which will celebrate female music icons from 7 pm ‘til late.

HYDE Bar has become renowned as the place to go to for fantastic entertainment that fuses culinary delights, fab beverages, and iconic music. So many of HYDE Bar’s themed events sell out fast, and ‘Bottomless After Dark’ promises to be a fun and upbeat night that’s just perfect to spend with your besties.

Think of it as the ideal way to lift your spirits after the April bank holiday has ended.

The event will celebrate some of the greatest female music icons at HYDE’s Bottomless After Dark. If you can think of them, the chic city-centre bar will probably be playing their hits – from the Queen of Rock to the Queen of Pop, together with so many of today’s record-breaking female artists.

Anyone who grabs a ticket will be treated to a delightful culinary sharing board as well as bottomless prosecco (the bottomless prosecco has a two-hour limit) to fuel your night. Now, that’s a rather elegant combo to really elevate your experience.

You can purchase tickets for HYDE’s Bottomless After Dark on Eventbrite (or by searching ‘HYDE Bottomless After Dark’ on Eventbrite), and it promises to be a totally unique celebration of some of music’s female icons – while you party with yours.

Pictured: HYDE’s Bottomless After Dark takes place on April 5th

SPONSORED CONTENT