Keeping yourself and kids sane and safe this Christmas

-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 2 minutes read
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara
With Christmas on the way, you will be seeing a lot of your kids if you have them and maybe kids that you are not normally around if you have none. So, it’s a good time to catch up on some advice on how to make the most of the festive break with the smallies and avoid seasonal hazards like button batteries and doing your best to reduce the risk of infections getting in the way of the festivities.
Try to minimise pressure on yourself to make Christmas perfect and focus instead on enjoying the simple things with your child like playing games and going for walks together is what Dr Abigail Collins, National Clinical Lead for the HSE’s Child Health Public Health Programme advises.
“Being aware of toy safety and taking extra care when visiting other people’s homes can help prevent serious injuries and stress at this special time.
“Covering coughs and sneezes and keeping hands clean can help to reduce the risk of infections such as RSV, flu and tummy bugs over Christmas. It’s not too late to get the free nasal spray flu vaccine for children from a participating pharmacy or GP to protect your child and older family members.”
Here are her top tips for making this Christmas and New Year as stress-free as possible.
- Try to minimise pressure and expectations on yourself
We all want to make this time of year magical and memorable for children. But you can feel under pressure to spend a lot of money and time trying to create a ‘picture perfect’ Christmas. These efforts can cause stress and may go unnoticed in the end. Try to think back to last Christmas and ask yourself if there were things that in hindsight weren’t necessary.
It can be helpful to take some things off the ‘to do’ or ‘to buy’ list and think about the more simple things instead. For example, quiet times at home playing with your child, winter walks, easy recipes, drawing pictures, board games or attending free community events.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Self-taught Glenn is wired for creativity
After years working in different jobs in places from Germany to California, Glenn Gibson returned...
Connemara craftswomen crochet Christmas tree!
A group of craftswomen in Carna have toiled for over 100 hours to create two giant crochet Christ...
Talented teenager’s artistic work on show at Ceannt Station
A talented young artist from North Galway has unveiled an exhibition of her work that will be enj...
Eight things to note in Irish (and world) politics in 2023
World of Politics with Harry McGee The Dual Taoiseach Experiment worked better than was pred...
Ireland’s newest car brand delivers another model
A second model from Ireland’s newest car brand might just be a trailblazer when it comes to lower...
Galway’s UN peacekeepers get ready for Christmas
UN Peacekeepers are used to the distance it takes them from home, but that doesn’t make Christmas...
You don’t have to be born in a place to be from there
A Different View with Dave O’Connell Ours was never the most adventurous of families; we did w...
Shark School swim with the big musical fishes!
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Galway three-piece Shark School are closing out a debut year t...
Magnificent St Thomas’ rise to the occasion in flooring title hot-pots!
Inside Track with John McIntyre SOME observers didn’t think St Thomas’ had that kind of perfor...