Interesting property for sale at Coast Road, Roscam

Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
Mullery Auctioneers are offering for sale by tender an interesting property at Coast Road, Roscam.
Comprising three lots, as follows; Lot 1 is a house on c. 3.76 acres Zoned Residential R2 with breathtaking sea views of Galway Bay, 6km from Eyre Square. Lot 2 extends to c. 8.8 acres with sea shore frontage and with the benefit of excellent views of Galway Bay.
Both lots offer substantial frontage to the Coast Road and are for sale in 1 or 3 lots. Lot 1, Lot 2 or Lot 3 which consists of the entire Lots 1 and Lot 2.
Tender documents are available from Mr. Dermot Kilfeather, Kilfeather & Company Solicitors, The Halls Quay Street, Galway.
Completed tender documents to be returned not later than 12 noon on Tuesday 26th September 2023 to Mr. Dermot Kilfeather, Kilfeather & Company Solicitors, The Halls, Quay Street, Galway for the attention of Mr. Dermot Kilfeather, marked “Roscam Lands”.
Full details, copy maps etc. available from sole agents
Contact: Michael Mullery or Philip Mullery on 091 567275
