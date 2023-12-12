HYDE Hotel and The Connacht Hotel up for Virgin Media Gold Medal Awards

-
There are plenty more reasons to believe the West is the best in the country for hospitality. Two of Galway’s best-known establishments, HYDE Hotel and The Connacht Hotel, are up for several accolades at the prestigious Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards – and The Connacht Hospitality Group could win a gong, too.
The Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards recognize excellence in the Irish hospitality industry, and the awards ceremony is set to take place on January 30 next at The Galmont Hotel and Spa, Galway.
HYDE Hotel, located on Galway’s Forster Street, is in line to win two awards on the night as they have been nominated in the ‘Ireland’s City Hotel’ and ‘Ireland’s Hotel Casual Dining Experience’ categories.
HYDE Hotel are renowned for their elegant décor and fantastic dining experiences. In fact, they have already claimed a number of accolades this year, including seven at the Irish Hotel Awards in October. More high-profile gongs at the Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards would really put the frosting on another fantastic year for the boho-chic hotel.
The Connacht Hotel could also win ‘Ireland’s Sustainability Leading Green Hotel’ for their innovative eco-friendly initiatives that include offering on-site EV chargers, vegan-friendly dining options, local ecosystem community clean-ups, and more.
Additionally, the Connacht Hospitality Group could win ‘Ireland’s Best Hotel Group’ award for their excellence across a number of properties.
