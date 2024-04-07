Hospital expects to start admitting patients to new ward in September

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Portiuncula University Hospital is expecting to start treating inpatients at its new 50-ward block this September.
The HSE has confirmed that construction work on the building should be completed this April.
It will then take several months for the facility to be commissioned and fitted out with equipment and staff.
Ann Cosgrove Chief Operating Officer, Saolta University Healthcare Group, gave the update to Councillor Evelyn Parsons (Ind) at the latest HSE West Regional Health Forum meeting.
Ms Cosgrove said it was not unusual for the ward to be opened four months after construction.
She confirmed that it took several months for the building to be commissioned and equipped. Time was also needed to recruit workers to staff the facility.
An upgrade of the power supply at Portiuncula was ongoing, with two new substations being installed. This will provide two new transformers for the new 50-bed inpatient ward and “future developments on the site”, she said.
Separately, Ms Cosgrove said a design team was appointed and is working with Portiuncula’s clinical team to progress extra capacity at its Emergency Department in Ballinasloe.
Ms Cosgrove also confirmed to Dr Parsons that she has received approval to purchase two properties between the Mortuary Gate and hospital entrance.
“This will provide additional capacity and will provide an alternative entrance to the hospital in the future,” she said.
Ms Cosgrove said there is no decision yet on what the two buildings will be used for, although they could be used to free up space within the hospital.
Regardless, she said it was important and prudent the HSE acquired the two properties, because they were adjacent and adjoining its landbank, and it was “important” to maintain access to its lands.
Other projects ongoing at Portiuncula include an upgrade of its fire alarm system, and review and upgrade of signage.
Pictured: Major boost…Portiuncula University Hospital.
