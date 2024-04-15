Half a million euro investment in 10 Galway archeological momument projects

Just shy of half a million euro is being invested to protect archeological monuments in Galway.

Ten local projects will benefit across the city and county from the €480,000 Community Monuments Fund.





A large bulk of the Galway funding will see investment in Temple Jarlath, Menlough Castle, St Nicholas’ Church and Issertkelly – along with Kilmeen and St Grellan’s Ecclesiastical sites.

While the other projects to benefit are Moylough Castle, Seefin Souterrain, St. Brendan’s Cathedral and Galway Community Monuments.

