Galway mums are rockin’ the difference!

Two Galway mums have come together with a group of children to release a very special song ahead of World Down Syndrome Day.

Penned by Claire Lavelle, with some professional input from trad fiddler Yvonne Flynn, Rockin 21 is written from the perspective of a child with Down Syndrome. The ‘21’ refers to the extra copy of chromosome 21 that people with the genetic disorder have in every cell.

Some of lyrics are particularly poignant: “You can see me/Standing there/Don’t be afraid/I watch you stare”. In the second verse Claire sings: “I may look a bit different/I just need time/To learn the things like you do”.

Claire, who is mum to twelve-year-old Alex, has long worked on amateur music and drama shows. She came up with the lyrics and she went back and over with Yvonne at the kitchen table for two or three weeks, changing certain words until they were happy with the final composition.

They then recruited seven singers, made up of siblings and friends of kids with Down Syndrome, and headed for Sounds Technical Studio run by Gerry Fahy in Cregmore to record.

Singing along with Claire are Ashleigh Lavelle, Robyn Holland, Ella Maloney, Caoimhe Griffin, Lydia French Creavin, Cillian McCarthy and Patrick Quinn.

CAPTION: Singers on a break in studio (from left) Robyn Holland, Ella Maloney, Caoimhe Griffin, Cillian Mc Carthy, Patrick Quinn, Ashleigh Lavelle and Lydia French Creavin.

Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.