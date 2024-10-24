Galway man steps down from Guide Dogs charity role after nearly half a century

by Aoibhe Connolly

Over almost half a century at the helm of the Galway division of the Irish Guide Dogs Association, Frank Downes has helped to raise over €3 million to help the visually impaired and disabled.

Now, after 45 years involved with the branch, the Moycullen man is retiring as chairperson, marking the end of an era for the association.

And hell go out with a bang because his Irish Guide Dogs colleagues is marking his retirement with a special lunch in the Galway Bay Hotel on Friday week.

Working with the charity, Frank helped to organise numerous fundraising events including an annual easter egg display and raffle, sponsored walks around Conamara and the Burren, fundraising cycles and a Christmas raffle.

“Back in the nineties, we started the Amphicat Boat Row and that’s been going on now for over 33 years, which brings in a lot of money”, he said.

However, according to Frank, the biggest source of donations is fundraising around Galway’s shopping centres.

“Without the dogs for our fundraisers, no-one would be interested”, he said. “I really credit the dogs for all the money that we’ve raised. They attract the people to come over to the stands where they can donate.”

Frank first joined the association in 1979 and took over as chairperson in 2000. He retired from his own job in 2004, affording him more time to dedicate to the charity and act as a guide dog ambassador.

“I had a lot more time to travel and I’ve gone on four or five fundraising trips to New York since 2006. I’ve met so many nice people, many of whom have become friends of mine down through the years.”

Caption: Frank Downes and his faithful friend Zander. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure

