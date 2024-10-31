Galway Lions at heart of the matter

Galway Lions Club has been around for more than 50 years – and the need for its supports is as great as it has ever been.

That’s according to its President, Muireann Ryan, who says the rising cost of living has resulted in increased demand for assistance.

Galway Lions Club, which provides support for people struggling financially – and runs a series of projects ranging from environmental initiatives to youth soccer tournaments – has a team of around 50 dedicated volunteers committed to helping those in most need across the city.

“Our motto is ‘we serve’ and our commitment is to those who may be struggling financially,” says Muireann.

As the charity enters into its busiest fundraising period of the year in the run up to Christmas, she says all contributions – big and small – are needed to meet the demand that is out there for supports.

“The demand and the need for us to support people in the community is increasing – and that comes at a cost.

“People who are working full-time are struggling to pay rent, or rising utility bills. That’s where our financial need is growing in terms of supporting the people in need in Galway. Therefore, our fundraising requirement is increasing to match that and that is the part we really need people to help us on,” Muireann says.

The Lions Club’s Christmas Food Appeal is one of its best-known initiatives, when it teams up with St Vincent de Paul to deliver food vouchers or hampers to those who are struggling over the festive period – helping between 600 and 700 individuals and families annually.

Caption: New Galway Lions Club President Muireann Ryan. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.

Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.