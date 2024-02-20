Galway developer seals the deal for first ever cost rental homes in Galway City

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
A substantial residential development by developer, Tom Coyle, is well under way by his construction team, OCC Construction, at Claí Mór, Monivea Rd, Galway City.
The development is for 102 residential units being a mix of apartments, duplex and semi-detached houses together with car park spaces on a four acre site owned by Tom Coyle. Tuath Housing Body is understood to have agreed terms with Mr Coyle to acquire the entire development.
Housing Minister, Darragh O’Brien, was on site on Monday last to launch the development. Minster Darragh O’Brien was delighted to announce as part of the development the provision of 28 cost rental units, a first ever in Galway, as part of the 102 residential units being constructed by the developer. The scheme is expected to be completed by Summer 2025.
The low profile developer recently completed 111 Houses at Gort na Fuinse and Ashthorn Avenue in Headford, Galway. Minister Darragh O’Brien praised the Mr. Coyle and his professional team for the vision, efficiency and architectural merit of the overall development which is BER A rated.
