Galway City Councillor Clodagh Higgins has been elected to the Executive Council of Fine Gael.

The council has 29 members.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

As a result, Clodagh will play a key role in shaping the party’s organisational policies, strategies, and direction.

The post Galway city councillor Clodagh Higgins elected to Fine Gael Executive Council appeared first on Galway Bay FM.