Galway city councillor Clodagh Higgins elected to Fine Gael Executive Council

Galway city councillor Clodagh Higgins elected to Fine Gael Executive Council
Galway City Councillor Clodagh Higgins has been elected to the Executive Council of Fine Gael.

The council has 29 members.


As a result, Clodagh will play a key role in shaping the party’s organisational policies, strategies, and direction.

