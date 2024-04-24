g Hotel to attend major tourism promotion event in Spain

Representatives of g Hotel and Spa will make the trip to Spain this week for a major tourism event.

It’s one of the luxury hotels being promoted by Tourism Ireland at the Connections Luxury Europe in Costa Brava.





The four-day event connects luxury hotels and suppliers with around 120 high-end global travel buyers.

