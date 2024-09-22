Flood relief plan nears completion for Clifden

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 3 minutes read
AN Environmental Impact Assessment [EIA] on the proposed flood relief scheme for Clifden is currently being finalised, Conamara Area councillors heard at their meeting in County Hall on Friday.
Galway County Council Executive Engineer, Brendan McDonagh, told the meeting that the EIA was being finalised while the design stage for the overall project should be completed by the end of this year.
He told the meeting that the Council continued to monitor heavy rainfall in the Clifden area but the impact of such occurrences in relation to flooding was difficult to predict.
“We’ve had some periods of very heavy rain this year and yet there were no flooding issues in Clifden – it’s difficult to warn people in advance,” said Brendan McDonagh.
Back in early September 2020, 17 properties in Clifden had to be evacuated after a period of intense rainfall leading to a water surge in the Owenglin River which burst its banks. According to local representatives at the time, there were no flood warnings in advance of the event.
At last Friday’s meeting, local Clifden councillor, Eileen Mannion [FG] said that progress on the proposed flood relief and protection scheme was going far too slow and she asked if there was any indication from the OPW [Office of Public Works] as to whether or not they would accept the business case for the project.
“We need to have a better warning system in place so that people can be notified if there is the likelihood of a flood event happening.
“An early warning system needs to be place so that at least people could prepare for such an occurrence – the fear of flooding is putting a lot of mental strain on people,” said Cllr. Mannion.
Another local councillor, Gerry King [FF] asked what progress was being made in relation to an underwater study in the area which related to archaeological issues.
“There is an urgency about progressing this flood protection plan for Clifden – it now looks as if it will be 2027 before we will see anything in place,” said Cllr. King.
Brendan McDonagh said that there was no national system in place as regards flood warnings apart from the Met Éireann forecasts and weather warnings.
Senior Council Engineer, Rachel Lowe, said that the Council and local authorities had a lot of liaison with Met Éireann as regards weather warnings and rain events.
She added that a new text alert system was also being put in place whereby people could register for a free alert service – MapAlerter – which was being rolled out by Councils across the country.
“Community knowledge, awareness and ability to respond quickly in a flood-risk situation is very important,” said Rachel Lowe.
Pictured: Flashback…Patrick Guy (front), and neighbour Michael O’Halloran, at his house at Riverside beside the Owenglen River as water pours down the waterfall after the earlier flooding yesterday. The entrance driveway beside Patrick’s house was completely destroyed by the flooding four years ago. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.
