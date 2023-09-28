Fibre broadband hits half-way point for rural Galway

National Broadband Ireland, the company rolling out the National Broadband Plan, has confirmed that more than half of the Galway premises to be served by the new high speed fibre network have now moved to or through the construction phase of the rollout.

Galway East TD and Minister for Disability, Anne Rabbitte, has welcomed the news and encouraged residents to visit the NBI website nbi.ie to check their Eircode to see if they can connect.

National Broadband Ireland CEO Peter Hendrick quantified just what progress had been made across the county.

“Overall, NBI is investing €153 million in the Galway rollout and more than half of the premises to be served have now moved to or through construction, which is very solid progress,” he said.

“Over 14,000 homes, farms and businesses across Galway are now ready to connect to our high-speed fibre network and a further 5,800 are under construction.

“Rural areas around Ballinasloe, Athenry, Gort, Gurteen and Loughrea can connect now and our construction teams are on the ground in places like Duniry and Feakle working towards making connections available.

“In total, we are looking forward to ultimately connecting 40,000 premises in the county,” he added.

Minister Rabbitte said that she knew from constituents around East Galway how successful the roll-out had been to date.

“They are already feeling the great benefit of access to the National Broadband Plan with families able to work, study and access entertainment in their homes easily,” she said.

“Farms and businesses even in very remote areas of the county are gaining access to the potential of a high-speed fibre connection enabling them to innovate and expand.

“I am delighted that NBI has also connected 49 primary schools across Galway and the access for people with disabilities to digital and assistive technology being enabled by broadband is enormously important.

“I would encourage Galway residents to visit nbi.ie and check their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect and sign up for updates,” she added.

Pictured: Galway East TD and Minister for Disability, Anne Rabbitte