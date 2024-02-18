Fairstone Ireland announces its fourth strategic partnership

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Fairstone Ireland, a leading player in the wealth management domain, proudly announces its fourth strategic partnership in Ireland with Galway & Kildare-based broker Murray & Spelman Financial Services. This acquisition highlights the acceleration of Fairstone Ireland’s partnership model which is changing the face of the financial planning industry in Ireland.
Continuing to set high standards for the financial services industry under the leadership of CEO Paul Merriman, Fairstone Ireland’s partnership with Murray & Spelman Financial Services highlights its dedication to establishing a new standard of excellence in wealth management through strategic partnerships.
Paul Merriman, CEO of Fairstone Ireland, remarked, “Fairstone remains resolute in its mission to challenge conventional norms. Our strategic partnership with Murray & Spelman Financial Services not only underscores this commitment but also catapults our momentum towards achieving market leading position. Together, we aspire to bolster our capabilities, ignite growth, and set a precedent for collaborative excellence in wealth management, fostering deeper partnerships with brokers across Ireland. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with Joe McKeogh, Andriu Mac Lochlainn and the extended team.”
Murray & Spelman Financial Services, a distinguished financial planning firm with offices in Galway & Kildare, has garnered acclaim for its long standing client-centric approach. This synergistic partnership with Fairstone opens new horizons for Murray & Spelman and its clients, granting access to Fairstone’s vast resources, expertise, and innovative solutions.
Joe McKeogh, Director of Murray & Spelman Financial Services expressed his excitement with the partnership: “This alliance with Fairstone marks a thrilling chapter for Murray & Spelman. Fairstone’s innovative partnership model ensures that we can uphold our commitment to delivering top-tier financial services while leveraging Fairstone’s scale and expertise. This strategic manoeuvre positions us for sustained growth and innovation in the dynamic financial landscape.”
This partnership epitomises Fairstone Ireland’s drive to revolutionise the financial services sector and serves as a beacon of a new era of partnerships, emphasising teamwork, ingenuity, and a shared dedication to empowering clients towards success.
Pictured: Paul Merriman CEO Fairstone Ireland, Joe McKeogh, Director of Murray & Spelman Financial Services.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Uisce Éireann working to restore normal supply for customers on Lough Mask Public Water Supply Scheme
Uisce Éireann is working to restore normal water supply to homes and businesses served by the Lou...
Inspection finds excellent standards at nursing home in Claregalway
An inspection carried out by HIQA has found excellent standards at a nursing home in Claregalway....
Quadruple success for Galway County Council at Local Authority ‘Oscars’
The recently opened BIA Innovator Campus in Athenry, the community-based ‘Healthy Islands’ initia...
Year-long works to begin on Parkmore Bus Priority Scheme tomorrow
Major upgrade works to improve public transport facilities in the Parkmore area will begin tomorr...
Appointment cancellations at Portiuncula hospital up by two thirds in just 9 months
The number of appointment cancellations at Portiuncula Hospital has risen by two thirds in less t...
Approval given for expansion of Veterinary Clinic in Headford
Approval has been given for the expansion of a vet clinic in Headford. The plans will see the exi...
Nearly 300 drug dealers have been caught in Galway in the past year
Galway Gardaí have caught nearly 300 drug dealers operating in the county over the past year – se...
Galway expects up to 30,000 spectators at St Patrick’s Day spectacular
A traditional Saint Patrick’s Day parade is the centrepiece of a three-day festival in Galway Cit...
Immigrants breathe new life into Galway branch of Junior Chamber Ireland
Members of Junior Chamber Ireland (JCI) Galway hope to recruit more young professional people fro...