Expanded Euro constituency bizarrely makes more sense

-
-
Author: Harry McGee
~ 2 minutes read
World of Politics with Harry McGee
For years I have been saying that two of the three constituencies in the European elections make no sense. If you are an MEP for Dublin, there’s no difficulty in letting people know what part of the country you stand for. For the other two constituencies, it’s a smorgasbord, as our Swedish friends would say.
The South constituency is massive and takes in the whole of Munster plus a raft of counties in South Leinster. So you have both Wicklow, which includes suburbs of the capital, and west Cork in the same constituency.
The worst is Midlands-North-West. The clue is in the name there. It’s a mess. There are counties from three provinces in it and it goes all the way from Inishowen in Donegal to within 10k of Dublin City Centre.
Until this week there were 13 counties in it. And now, following the decision of the Electoral Commission, there are 15 with the addition of Laois and Offaly.
The decision was widely expected and evoked little surprise. Since Ireland was given an extra seat for the next European Parliament (because of population growth) all the speculation has been to the seat going to this constituency.
Is this a good or a bad thing? Well, even though I’m not a fan of these sprawling constituencies where it’s hard to have a sense of belonging, it’s not necessarily a bad thing.
Counterintuitively, the addition of Laois and Offaly gives the constituency a bit more definition. When I think of the midlands, I think of Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, West Kildare, South Longford and East Roscommon. Mostly, though I think of Laois and Offaly. So adding those two counties joins them back to what I consider to be their more natural hinterland.
Pictured: Seán Ó Neachtain… defied the odds in Euro election.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Rodney gets back into the Owl musical groove
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Rodney Owl, the moniker of Armagh native and adopted Galwegian...
Menlough pay the penalty to suffer semi-final heartbreak
Lahardane MacHales 0-12 Menlough 1-9 AET (Lahardane win 5-3 on penalties) Darren Kelly a...
Farmers advised to move early on cash crux
FARMERS have been strongly advised to review and assess their end-of-year financial positions due...
Connacht Rugby stars say thriving West gives people opportunity and belonging
Former Connacht Rugby coach Andy Friend and back-row forward Paul Boyle are lending their support...
Galway In Days Gone By
1923 Gun return plea Impelled by the far-reaching results of the damage done to last year’s...
€19m in sheep payments are out this week
THOUSANDS of sheep farmers across the West of Ireland are receiving a badly needed end-of-year fi...
New Kia Ev9 lands in showrooms
Kia Ireland officially launched its new EV9 on Monday, and offered a chance of a first drive in t...
Farragher’s late heroics seal it for Monivea/Abbey
Monivea-Abbey 1-8 Kilmeena 0-10 Mike Rafferty in Tuam Stadium Monivea-Abbey are treading...
Saoírse Ruane’s new release sees donations flow in to help sick kids
The fundraising dynamo of Killimordaly is at it again – this time with a live recording in Ballin...