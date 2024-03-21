Early blitz leaves Headford with too big a hill to climb

St Ronan’s College 3-7

Pres Headford 0-10

By PJ Lynch in Mullahoran

Early goals proved to be Presentation College, Headford’s downfall in Cavan on Saturday as St Ronan’s College from Lurgan in Armagh captured the Post-Primary Schools’ Junior B title.

Conditions were tough in Mullahoran, with rain cascading down for the hours before the match and continuing for most of the 60 minutes of play.

From the onset, St Ronan’s set the tempo with two goals and two points within the opening seven minutes. The early onslaught seemed to catch Presentation College off guard, but it served as a catalyst for the Headford girls to shake off any early nerves.

They fought back admirably, stringing together four consecutive points in response. Alisha O’Malley was particularly impressive for Presentation College, showcasing her skill with two well-taken points, the second of which was set up by Eleanor Whelan’s brilliant teamwork. A key contribution from Katie O’Connor also breathed life into Presentation College’s attacking play.

St Ronan’s tried to find the form that had gotten them into an early lead, but they were thwarted by PCH defenders such as Keeva Reynolds, Aisling Carey, and Hannah Divilly.

Alison Fahy cut the deficit to four points with 23 minutes on the clock, hitting a shot that could just as easily have gone under the crossbar.

There were certainly some nervy moments in the closing minutes of the first half. St Ronan’s College broke through and were bearing down on goal, only for PCH goalkeeper Annabelle Kenny to pull off a wonderful double save to keep her side within touching distance.

Pictured: The Presentation College Headford squad that was beaten by St Ronan’s College in the All-Ireland Schools Junior ‘B’ final in Cavan last weekend. Back row, from left: Lily Robinson, Alannah O’Toole, Ava Bohan, Hayley Harte, Roise Murtagh, Aisling Carey, Ruth O’Brien, Hannah Divilly, Grace Duggan, Alisha O’Malley, Annabelle Kenny, Keeva Reynolds, Emma Curran, Lily Jacques, Katie O’Connor, and Lauren O’Malley. Front: Sasha Devine, Sophie Greaney, Clodagh Kerrigan, Emma Heneghan, Eleanor Whelan, Alanna Curry, Alva Mullin, Katie Farragher (captain), Alison Fahy, Chloe Kerrigan, and Elaina Kerrigan. Photos: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile.