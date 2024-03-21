Early blitz leaves Headford with too big a hill to climb

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
St Ronan’s College 3-7
Pres Headford 0-10
By PJ Lynch in Mullahoran
Early goals proved to be Presentation College, Headford’s downfall in Cavan on Saturday as St Ronan’s College from Lurgan in Armagh captured the Post-Primary Schools’ Junior B title.
Conditions were tough in Mullahoran, with rain cascading down for the hours before the match and continuing for most of the 60 minutes of play.
From the onset, St Ronan’s set the tempo with two goals and two points within the opening seven minutes. The early onslaught seemed to catch Presentation College off guard, but it served as a catalyst for the Headford girls to shake off any early nerves.
They fought back admirably, stringing together four consecutive points in response. Alisha O’Malley was particularly impressive for Presentation College, showcasing her skill with two well-taken points, the second of which was set up by Eleanor Whelan’s brilliant teamwork. A key contribution from Katie O’Connor also breathed life into Presentation College’s attacking play.
St Ronan’s tried to find the form that had gotten them into an early lead, but they were thwarted by PCH defenders such as Keeva Reynolds, Aisling Carey, and Hannah Divilly.
Alison Fahy cut the deficit to four points with 23 minutes on the clock, hitting a shot that could just as easily have gone under the crossbar.
There were certainly some nervy moments in the closing minutes of the first half. St Ronan’s College broke through and were bearing down on goal, only for PCH goalkeeper Annabelle Kenny to pull off a wonderful double save to keep her side within touching distance.
Pictured: The Presentation College Headford squad that was beaten by St Ronan’s College in the All-Ireland Schools Junior ‘B’ final in Cavan last weekend. Back row, from left: Lily Robinson, Alannah O’Toole, Ava Bohan, Hayley Harte, Roise Murtagh, Aisling Carey, Ruth O’Brien, Hannah Divilly, Grace Duggan, Alisha O’Malley, Annabelle Kenny, Keeva Reynolds, Emma Curran, Lily Jacques, Katie O’Connor, and Lauren O’Malley. Front: Sasha Devine, Sophie Greaney, Clodagh Kerrigan, Emma Heneghan, Eleanor Whelan, Alanna Curry, Alva Mullin, Katie Farragher (captain), Alison Fahy, Chloe Kerrigan, and Elaina Kerrigan. Photos: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
University of Galway to host Regional Business Summit for second year
The University of Galway is this week hosting the Regional Business Summit for the west of Irelan...
Insomnia provides the inspiration for HAVVK
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Meandering between classic rock, shoegaze, pop-punk and grunge...
Cannon takes shot at toxicity as he leaves political stage
Galway East TD Ciarán Cannon has announced that he will not contest the next general election, ci...
Docs can’t save lives but they can prolong them indefinitely
A Different View with Dave O’Connell A well-known medical consultant corrected me many years a...
Skoda encourages move to use of vegetable oil
Skoda Ireland and fuel retailer Certa have launched a new joint campaign aimed at encouraging own...
‘Setting the standard for luxurious living’
Sherry FitzGerald Madden are handling the sale of a luxury home that offers breathtaking views of...
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 Muted celebrations There was no public procession or national manifestation of any kin...
Five-star United go top with dismantling of poor visitors
Galway United 5 Cork City 0 By Mike Rafferty in Headford Julie Ann Russell became the fi...
Lunch bags and casing strips see Galway schools in fashion finals
Health, Beauty and Fashion with Denise McNamara Two Galway schools have qualified for the Iris...