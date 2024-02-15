Dunmore’s rise continues in big final victory over Carrick

-
-
Author: Ivan Smyth
~ 3 minutes read
Dunmore Community School 1-15
Carrick-on-Shannon CS 0-8
DUNMORE Community School continued their rapid rise as they overwhelmed Carrick-on-Shannon Community School in a one sided Connacht PPS Senior B Final in Bekan on Saturday.
The win caps a remarkable 12 months for the North Galway school. This victory helped them claim successive provincial titles after winning the ‘C’ crown last year. Dunmore CS only secured the Connacht ‘D’ title in 2020 after a series of near misses while it must be noted the school’s senior ladies footballers are also preparing for an All-Ireland semi final after winning the provincial title last month. A prosperous few weeks for the school!
Carlos O’Gara and Tom Hughes’ side saw their main players stand out as they proved far too strong for their Leitrim foes. Ruairi Walkin and former Roscommon minor Niall Heneghan were superb in the middle of the park as they stamped their authority on this game. All-Ireland winning minor Colm Costello kicked five points, four from play, while team captain Padraig Martyn palmed to the net for what was effectively the game clinching goal in the 36th minute.
The Dunmore CS defence was rock solid as they shipped just two points from open play as they refused to allow their lines be breached even when those in attendance were checking their watches to see when they could officially celebrate Dunmore CS’ triumph. With the winners possessing an impressive spine to their side, other players also stood up to the mantle. Wing forward Robert Glynn excelled in the first half as he kicked three points while he also provided the assist for Martyn’s palmed goal. Barry Murray, who wore the 13 jersey but moved further out the field, linked play effectively.
On a day when Dunmore CS never trailed joint manager Carlos O’Gara, who has been coaching in the school for 13 years, was content with his side’s game management: “From start to finish we were in control. The key word at half time was control and that is what they did. We slowed it down and we sped it up at the right times. We probably hadn’t our best display but who cares at this stage.”
Pictured: Dunmore Community School’s Robert Heneghan on the attack against Cian Reynolds of Carrick-on-Shannon CS in the Connacht Post Primary Senior B Football Final at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence on Saturday. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.
