Credit Union embraces energy efficiency as part of major refurbishment

Author: Declan Tierney
A North Galway Credit Union is celebrating its official reopening – having laid the foundations for a brighter and greener future.
St Jarlath’s Credit Union’s Glenamaddy office was officially reopened last week following extensive refurbishment works which aim to achieve a 47% reduction in energy consumption, a similar decrease in CO2 emissions – and enhanced services for members.
That commitment to community has also seen the the Glenamaddy branch donate nearly €40,000 to local community causes over the last twelve months.
John Doyle, CEO of St Jarlath’s Credit Union, said that they were delighted to be making significant investments in rural parts of the local community.
“Our Glenamaddy refurbishment is not only aimed at improving our member services but also at achieving a more sustainable and energy-efficient operation. This reflects our deep commitment to both our local community and the environment,” he said.
“The refurbishments include key improvements, targeting a 47% reduction in energy consumption and CO2 emissions. The enhancements are part of St Jarlath’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.
The ESG framework guiding these improvements includes a focus on local community support, responsible lending and environmental stewardship.
“We’re proud to continue our investment in Glenamaddy, offering essential services and supporting local causes. Our focus on sustainability and energy efficiency is a critical part of ensuring that we can serve our members for years to come,” added John Doyle.
Pictured: St Jarlath’s Credit Union CEO John Doyle and St Jarlath’s Credit Union Chairperson Peter Fallon cutting the tape to officially reopen Glenamaddy Credit Union along with Declan Murphy and Finn Gallagher, Glenamaddy holding the tape and Noel Wiley, Glennwood, Amy Kemp SJCU staff, Maria Costello, SJCU Branch Manager Tuam, Board member Anna O’Donnell, SJCU staff Paul Donnellan and Aoife Cassidy, Board member John Feely, SJCU staff members Claire Martyn, Mary Gannon, Donna Kemp and Orla Tierney. PHOTO: JACINTA FAHY PHOTOGRAPHY.
