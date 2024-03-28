Costello steers Galway to deserved win over Leitrim

Galway 2-16

Leitrim 0-13

By DARREN KELLY AT DUGGAN PARK

GALWAY under-20 footballers delivered the perfect start for Derek Savage’s reign last Wednesday as they ran out nine-point winners over Leitrim in the Connacht championship.

Goals from Jack Folan and Matthew Thompson were decisive but it was the 10 point contribution from Colm Costello that was most telling, as they finally wore down Andy Moran’s charges.

The performance wasn’t without fault and the Tribesmen’s second half efforts weren’t as strong as the first. And Leitrim were still in contention until the final five minutes. But Galway were worth their win to take top spot of the new look round-robin series for this grade.

This was an entertaining contest in Ballinasloe with both teams willing to attack and the Tribesmen made the ideal start with two scores in four minutes. Costello was on the end of both that were set up Tuam Stars’ Conor Heneghan.

Leitrim were also probing and eventually found the target through Barry McNulty on five minutes. The Glencar/Manorhamilton midfielder missed last year’s semi-final between the two counties due to the seniors’ unsuccessful trip to New York.

Dunmore’s Costello restored the two-point difference but the sides were level by the ninth minute with a Paul Honeyman Leitrim brace leaving it 0-3 apiece.

While the hierarchy in Connacht senior football might be easier to distinguish, it’s a completely different at underage. Sligo are current under-20 champions, and won the under-17 title three years ago. Roscommon drew with Mayo 1-13 to 3-7 in Wednesday’s other fixture.

And even though the maroon and white prevailed 2-9 to 0-6 in last year’s clash between the teams, it was after two late goals from Michael Maughan and Thompson. And Leitrim’s minors did beat Galway in 2022.

Pictured: Galway’s Colm Costello in a race for possession with Jack Foley of Leitrim during Wednesday’s Connacht U-20 Football Championship tie at Duggan Park.